List Of The Portfolios That Tinubu Has Released For The Ministerial Nominees

Lists of the cabinet candidates’ portfolios that the Senate recently vetted and approved have been made public by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has been named Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while the governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, has been appointed Minister of Works, according to a report that was made by Channels Television on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.

Here is the whole list:

Bosun Tijani is the minister of communications, innovation, and the digital economy.

Ishak Salaco is the minister of state for environmental and ecological management.

Wale Edun is the Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Minister of Finance.

Bunmi Tunji is the minister of the marine and blue economy.

Power Minister Adedayo Adelabu.

Tunisia Alausa is the minister of state for health and social welfare.

Dele Alake is the minister of solid mineral development.

The tourism minister is Lola Ade-John.

The transport minister is Adegboyega Oyetola.

Doris Anite is the minister of industry, trade, and investment.

Uche Nnaji is the minister of innovation, science, and technology.

Nkiruka Onyejeocha is a minister of state for labour and employment.

Uju Kennedy is the minister of women’s affairs.

Dave Umahi is the Minister of Works.

Festus Keyamo is the minister of ation and aerospace development.

Abubakar Momoh is the minister of youth.

Betta Edu is the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty reduction.

Ekperikpe Ekpo is the minister of state for gas resources.

Heineken Lokpobiri is a minister of state for petroleum resources.

John Enoh is the Minister of Sports Development.

Nyesom Wike is the Federal Capital Territory’s minister.

Hannatu Musawa is the minister of culture, the arts, and the creative economy.

Mohammed Badaru serves as minister of defence.

Bello Matawalle is the defence minister of state.

Yusuf T. Sununu is the state’s education minister.

Ahmed M. Dangiwa is the minister of housing and urban development.

Abdullah T. Gwarzo is the minister of state for housing and urban development.

Atiku Bagudu is the minister of finance and economic planning.

Kaduna’s Minister of the Environment and Ecological Management.

Mairiga Mahmud is the Federal Capital Territory’s Minister of State.

Bello M. Goronyo is the minister of state for water resources and sanitation.

Abubakar Kyar is the minister of agriculture and food security.

Tahir Maman is the education minister.

The interior minister is Sa’Idu A. Alkali.

Yusuf M. Tuggar is the foreign affairs minister.

Ali Pate is the Health and Social Welfare Minister in charge of coordination.

Ibrahim Geidam is the minister of police affairs.

U. Maigari Ahmadu is a minister of state for steel development.

Shuaibu A. Audu, Minister of State Development.

Muhammad Idris is the minister of information and national orientation.

Lateef Fagbemi is the Federation’s attorney general and minister of justice.

Simon B. Lalong is the minister of labour and employment.

Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim is the minister of state for police affairs.

Zephaniah Jisalo is the minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs.

Joseph Utsev is the minister of water resources and sanitation.

Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi is the minister of state for agriculture and food security.

The public’s responses to the list have been divided, with many expressing excitement about how these recently appointed ministers would perform in their new roles.

