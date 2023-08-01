List of the Most Valuable Free Agents in World Football Currently

Former Eintracht Frankfurt playmaker, Daichi Kamada is the most valuable player who is without a contract in world football currently. The Japanese attacker saw his contract with the German Bundesliga club expire at the end of last season and so far, he has been unable to agree a deal to sign for any club. According to rumours, AC Milan was interested in buying him but was put off by his wage demands. Currently, Daichi Kamada has a market value of €27 million.

The second most valuable free agent in world football currently is David De Gea. The Spanish goalkeeper saw his contract with Manchester United expire a month ago after he was unable to strike a deal with the English Premier League club on a renewal.

David De Gea is 32 years old but as a goalkeeper, he can still play in the top level for many more years. According to speculations, Bayern Munich are interested in signing him. Currently, David De Gea’s market value is €13 million. This is according to Transfermarkt.

The third most valuable free agent in world football currently is Adama Traore. The 27-year-old star was released by Wolverhampton Wanderers after his contract expired and so far, he has been unable to find a new club. Traore currently has a market value of €10 million which is the same as that of former Everton star, Yerry Mina, who is also a free agent.

The fifth player on the list is former Everton midfielder, Tom Davies. The 25-year-old is valued at €9 million.

Former Arsenal star, Maitland-Niles, Mexican star, Chavez, and English star, Jesse Lingard are the next three players on the list. They are all valued at €8 million each.

Below is the full details of the top ten most valuable free agents in world football currently:

