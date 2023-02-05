List of States That Are Protesting Over Fuel Price Hike And New Naira Notes Scarcity

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the build to the 2023 presidential election, it will interest you to note that Nigerians have been plunged into serious hardship as a result of fuel price hikes, scarcity of new naira notes, inflation, food insecurity, and myriad others. The All Progressives and the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have continued to trade blame over the situation of things in the country. Nigerians who are on the receiving end have continued to express their displeasure and waiting to vote out those responsible for their plights.

As a result of things happening in the country, some Nigerians have resulted in protests to express their sadness over the long queues at ATM stands, fueling stations, cost of transportation, cost of living, and so on. According to information sourced from Daily Trust, Vanguard, and other credible sources, it will interest you to note that some states in Nigeria have already started embarking on mass protests.

There are worries that if things are not addressed immediately, it may result in a full-blown national protest which will not be good for the country, especially as the 2023 presidential election is just 20 days away from now. Below is a list of States that are protesting over the cost of fuel and scarcity of the new naira notes:

1. DELTA STATE

In Warri, Delta State, the angry protesters besieged the entrance of United Bank for Africa located near Main Market, Warri, as they burnt tires along the ever-busy road to register their anger and frustration, causing heavy gridlock.

2. OYO STATE

In Ibadan, one protester was killed on Friday as security officers clashed with a group protesting against scarcity of fuel and new naira notes in the Apata area of the capital of Oyo State.

3. ONDO STATE

In Ondo State, The protesters blocked Marina Road on Lagos Island, chanting “All we are saying, give us new notes.”

Do you think that the hardship Nigerians are currently facing could affect the 2023 presidential election?

Kingscommunications (

)