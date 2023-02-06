This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

List of Some APC Politicians Who Are Contesting For Senators

The 2023 Nigerian senatorial elections are fast approaching, and there are already a lot of candidates who have shown interest in contesting for these positions from different states.

Some of the APC senatorial candidates include Nwagba Blessing Okwuchi, a woman who is 63 years old and contesting to be a senator in Abia South. Kalu Orji Uzor, who is 62 years old, wants to represent APC senatorial seat for Abia North.

For Adamawa North, we have Ishaku Elisha Cliff, who is 42 years old. For Adamawa South, we have Ismaila Adamu, who is 65 years old. For Adamawa Central, we have Nyako Abdul-Aziz Murtala, who is 52 years old.

In Akwa Ibom North West, we have Akpabio Godswill Obot, who is 59 years old. In Akwa Ibom North East and Akwa Ibom South, the APC has both Ukpong Emaeyak Nkanga and Udo-Inyang Martyns Denis.

In Anambra Central, Anambra North, and Anambra South, the APC has Umeoji Chukwuma Michael, Anazonwu Ifeyinwa, and Okelekwe Kodilichukwu Boniface. In Bauchi South, Bauchi Central, and Bauchi North, the APC has Umar Shehu Buba, Ahmed Nana Uba, and Ibrahim Sirajo Tanko.

The APC has Dauyegha Wilson Ayakpo, a 39-year-old man, contesting for the Bayelsa West senatorial seat, and Orunimighe Timipa Tiwei, a 52-year-old man, for Bayelsa Central. Degi-Eremienyo Biobarakuma Wangagha, a 63-year-old man, is running for Bayelsa East.

In Lagos State, the APC has Abiru Mukhail Adetokunbo, a 58-year-old man, contesting for Lagos East, and Adebule Idiat Oluranti, a 51-year-old woman, contesting for Lagos West. The APC has Sani Wasiu Eshilokun, a 61-year-old man, for Lagos Central.

In Ogun State, the APC has Adeola Solomon Olamilekan, a 52-year-old man for Ogun West, and Daniel Justus. The APC has Olugbenga, a 66-year-old man, for Ogun East, and for Ogun Central, Salisu Shuaib Afolabi, who is 58 years old.

There are also several new faces seeking to enter the National Assembly for the first time. These candidates come from various backgrounds and include professionals such as doctors, lawyers, and businesspeople.

Don’t forget that the 2023 Nigerian senatorial elections will be a critical moment in the country’s political landscape. The outcome of these elections will have a significant impact on the direction of the country and the future of democracy in Nigeria.

The election is expected to be competitive, as many candidates from various political parties will be vying for the various seats. Some of these notable candidates include incumbent senators who are seeking re-election.

Content created and supplied by: NigeriaNow

News )

