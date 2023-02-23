List of Nigerian Pastors that Endorsed Peter Obi for President

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

List of Nigerian Pastors that have endorsed Peter Obi for President can be accessed below.

NewsOnline reports that some Nigerian Pastors have endorsed Peter Obi for President in the forthcoming presidential election.

As the Nigerian presidential election is barely 48hrs, some popular figures including clergymen are coming out to choose their preferred candidates and expect their followers to do the same.

ALSO: How 2023 Presidential Election Results Will Be Transmitted – INEC

With no further ado, NewsOnline Nigeria has compiled names of pastors who publicly endorsed peter obi as their preferred candidate for the election.

This online news platform understands that Pastor Paul Enenche officially endorsed Peter Obi for President in a post on the micro-blogging site, Twitter on Monday evening, February 20, 2023.

Sharing a still image of himself,Bishop David Oyedepoof theLiving Faith Churchbetter known asWinners Chapel and Obi, Pastor Paul Enenche urged followers to vote for the former Anambra governor for “integrity, authenticity, and honesty”.

The renowned man of God tweeted,“A picture they say, is worth a thousand words.

“This picture was randomly taken by a photographer sometime ago but is speaking volumes right now, especially in this season.

“What do you see? What can you hear?

“Are you in doubt of the way to go? The way of integrity, authenticity, honesty, sincerity, simplicity, humility, capacity, productivity,; here is the way to go,”Pastor Paul Enenche tweeted.

2. Pastor Chris

Chris Oyakhilome, has urged members of the mega church to vote for Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi.

In a viral video, the pastor narrated to his members what was revealed to him by God concerning three presidential candidates presently contesting for the 2023 election.

Although no name was mentioned, Pastor Chris gave his members a clue about the third candidate’s saying “his name is in the Bible”.

Listen carefully as Pastor Chris Oyakhilome describes the Presidential Candidates. The candidate that will win: “His name is in the Bible.” 🔥🔥🔥💯💯 God is totally with us on this journey. Peter Obi is going to Aso Rock💯📌 pic.twitter.com/Gv1A7rZAOb — Jaypee (@JaypeeGeneral) February 17, 2023

3. Apostle Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman on Sunday declared that he and his household will be casting their vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) come Saturday’s presidential election.

He made the disclosure while delivering a sermon on Sunday monitored by NewsOnline on the church’s Youtube page, Celebration TV.

4. Prophet Odumeje

Prophet Odumeje made this known on a Sunday service in his church,Holy Ghost Mountain Interference and Ministry of Distribution.

According to a live recording of the service, Odumeje said his members and every on watching should vote peter obi for a better future. adding that no one should accept bag of rice or any other bribe from other parties.

Related