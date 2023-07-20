NEWS

List of new Players to watch out for in the upcoming EPL season

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read

Lots of new Players have already been signed by several EPL clubs ahead of the commencement of the new League season. These Players have come in as transfer signings to help bolster the teams they are joining.

However, some of these signed Players have never played in the EPL before and they will be making their debut in the League thisseason. Also, there is serious anticipation as to what they can do on the pitch. With that said, here are some of them;

1. Christopher Nkunku

The French attacker is definitely so far the biggest new name that is set to grace the EPL this season. Signed by Chelsea from RB Leipzig, there is high level of expectation as to whether the Player will deliver for the Blues or not.

2. Dominik Szoboszlai

The Hungarian Midfielder signed for Liverpool from RB Leipzig too and he is set to also make his EPL debut for the Reds. A top Player in his own rights, it will be fascinating to see what he can do in a Jurgen Klopp team.

3. Sandro Tonali

The talented Italian Midfielder signed for Newcastle United from Ac Milan and he is another exciting signing to watch out for ahead of the new season. He is making his debut and it will be thrilling to see what he does for Newcastle.

What is your opinion?

DatonyeVibes (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 22 mins ago
0 330 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Peter Obi won in Lagos because I voted for him; GRV didn’t win because I didn’t vote for him- Salako

6 mins ago

Ways Through Which You Can Get Empowered To Succeed—Dr Dk Olukoya

8 mins ago

LP: I nominated Dayo Ekong to take over from me because she was my Bestie and we were close-Salako.

20 mins ago

Local Govt Chairmen Must Reside in Their Domains -Gov Eno

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button