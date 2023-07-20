List of new Players to watch out for in the upcoming EPL season

Lots of new Players have already been signed by several EPL clubs ahead of the commencement of the new League season. These Players have come in as transfer signings to help bolster the teams they are joining.

However, some of these signed Players have never played in the EPL before and they will be making their debut in the League thisseason. Also, there is serious anticipation as to what they can do on the pitch. With that said, here are some of them;

1. Christopher Nkunku

The French attacker is definitely so far the biggest new name that is set to grace the EPL this season. Signed by Chelsea from RB Leipzig, there is high level of expectation as to whether the Player will deliver for the Blues or not.

2. Dominik Szoboszlai

The Hungarian Midfielder signed for Liverpool from RB Leipzig too and he is set to also make his EPL debut for the Reds. A top Player in his own rights, it will be fascinating to see what he can do in a Jurgen Klopp team.

3. Sandro Tonali

The talented Italian Midfielder signed for Newcastle United from Ac Milan and he is another exciting signing to watch out for ahead of the new season. He is making his debut and it will be thrilling to see what he does for Newcastle.



