List Of Footballers Who Have Converted To Islam

Islam is one of the fastest-growing religions in the world. And with football being one of the most popular sports in the world, it is no surprise that many footballers have chosen to convert to Islam. Here are some of the most well-known footballers who have embraced Islam:

Franck Ribery

The former Bayern Munich midfielder converted to Islam in 2006, citing his Muslim wife and the influence of his teammates as the reasons behind his decision.

Emmanuel Adebayor

The former Tottenham striker converted to Islam in 2011. He has spoken about how his faith has helped him deal with the pressures of playing professional football.

Paul Pogba

The former Manchester United and France midfielder converted to Islam in 2019. He has spoken about the positive impact his faith has had on his life and career.

Nicolas Anelka

The former French striker embraced Islam in 2004 and even named his son Allah. Anelka has been open about his faith and even played for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad during his career.

