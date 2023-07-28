List of Alternative Midfielders Chelsea can sign aside Caicedo

Chelsea are increasingly getting frustrated with EPL rivals, Brighton over their stubbornness and refusal to agree to a deal to sell Ecuadorian Midfielder, Moises Caicedo. This situation could force the Blues to look somewhere else.

And if that turns out to be the case, there is a plethora of talented defensive Midfielders in the EPL and all around Europe that Chelsea could turn to. Here are some of them:

1. Romeo La

Chelsea have been linked with the Belgian Midfielder for awhile alongside Caicedo. And if they fail to land the Brighton man, La looks like the most reliable alternative. His club, Southampton have been relegated and although EPL rivals, Liverpool are believed to be close to agreeing a deal to sign him, Chelsea have the ability to swoop in and sign him immediately.

2. Amadou Onana

The Belgian Midfielder plays for Everton and has also been linked with Chelsea. If the Blues fail to land Caicedo and probably lose La to Liverpool, they could turn to Onana as he will definitely be an affordable alternative. Also, he is EPL proven.

3. Manu Kone

The talented young French Midfielder is one of the best defensive Midfield talents coming up in Europe. He plays for German club, Borussia Monchenglabach. Transfer fee will definitely not be a problem if Chelsea decide to turn to him if they do not sign any of their EPL targets.

What is your opinion?

