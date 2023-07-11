NEWS

Lionel Messi VS Vinicius And Erling Haaland’s Achievements In The Race For 2023 Ballon D’Or

The winner of the Ballon d’Or is determined solely by their performance during the year. In 2023, Vinicius Junior, Erling Haaland, and Lionel Messi are widely viewed as the best candidates for the Ballon d’Or. Take a look at what they accomplished in the 2021/2023.

The Norwegian footballer Erling Haaland started all 52 games he played in for Manchester City last season, scoring 53 goals and dishing out eight assists. His club has won the UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, and FA Cup.

Lionel Messi, an Argentine footballer, has scored 36 goals and assisted on 25 others in 51 games for Paris Saint-Germain and his country. His most notable accomplishments include winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the Ligue 1 championship.

Thirdly, Vinicius Junior, a Brazilian winger for Real Madrid in the 2022/23 season, was fantastic, registering 24 goals and 22 assists in 58 games. Two Copa del Rey titles were added to Real Madrid’s trophy case this season.

