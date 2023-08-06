Lionel Messi Names The Best Goalkeeping Performance He’s Ever Seen

Lionel Messi has sensationally named the best goalkeeping performance he has ever seen. The Argentine recently completed a move to the MLS, linking up with David Beckham’s franchise Inter Miami. He was rumoured to be returning to boyhood club Barcelona but due to financial constraints, they were unable to sign him and the 36-year-old opted to move stateside.

The World Cup winner has featured in many huge games throughout his glittering career and faced many top-quality goalkeepers during that time. The Barcelona legend spent close to two decades playing in Europe, with the majority of those years coming with the Spanish giants. The legendary forward made over 500 appearances for Barcelona and 58 for Paris Saint-Germain.

Reporters reports that his spell in the two clubs afforded him the opportunity of facing many top-quality goalkeepers. Back in 2015, the Argentine revealed that Messi had seen nothing better than the performance stated by Fraser Forster during Barcelona’s Champions League clash against Celtic in 2012 .At the time, Fraser was the man between the sticks for Celtic when the Scottish giants famously stunned Barcelona 2-1 in the clash.

As reported in The Star, Messi has seen nothing better than former Celtic man Fraser Forster’s performance against Barcelona in 2012. When asked, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner said: “The performances of Fraser Forster against us were talked about for a long time.

