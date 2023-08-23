Linus Okorie Cautions INEC to desist from conducting a fresh election for Ebonyi South zone

In a statement captured by Daily Post on their official website on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Linus Okorie says that It is illegal to conduct fresh election for Ebonyi South zone and also said that the Independent National Electoral Commission should not make plans of conducting a new election in the region.

Okorie informed reporters in Abakaliki that this is the situation in response to speculations that INEC is allegedly planning to organize a fresh election to replace the departing governor, David Umahi, who quit the senate to become a minister of works.

Celebrity campaign posters showing interest in competing in the alleged Ebonyi South Senatorial Zone election have reportedly poured throughout the area, including those for Umahi’s younger brother Austin.

“Today, the tribunal is convening to adopt all of the parties’ final addresses,” he stated. They (the Tribunal) will reserve judgment following today; the decision may come next week.

“If that ruling is made, if the court determines that Umahi won the election, two things will happen: INEC will set a date for a new election, in which case anyone can participate; however, if the court did not rule that way, INEC has no power to take action.

No election will take place until the outcome of the 2023 Ebonyi South Senatorial election has been determined in court, first by the tribunal and then perhaps by the Court of Appeal if any party is dissatisfied with the tribunal’s ruling. The speaker stated that David Umahi is the sole person who is now not eligible to appeal since he left the proceedings.

