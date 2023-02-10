Link Your MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile SIM Cards With NIN Simple Steps

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Link Your MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9mobile SIM Cards With NIN Simple Steps shared below.

NewsOnline had earlier reported that the Federal Government, on Monday, ordered telecommunications companies to bar outgoing calls on mobile lines not linked with the National Identification Number (NIN).

This was after subscribers were advised to register their SIM cards with NIN or face the blocking or disconnection of their lines by the end of December 31, 2020.

However, some Nigerians who possess NIN are still unsure on how to go about linking their phone numbers to their NIN

Here are a few steps to link your phone number with your NIN:

How to link your NIN with your MTN Phone number

To link your NIN to an Mtn number, simply dial *785# using the mtn phone number you wish to link, enter your NIN and submit or;

Dial *785#Your NIN# from the mtn phone number you wish to link. The number will be linked to your NIN automatically.

Visit https://mtnonline.com/nim/ using your phone or computer.

Complete the NIN linking form by entering your name, mtn phone number, NIN, and email address.

Submit the form as soon as you’re done.

Wait for feedback from the network.

How to link your NIN to your Airtel Phone Number

To link your NIN to your Airtel phone number, follow the steps below:

Dial *121# on the Airtel line you wish to link.

Type 1 for “NIN Capture” and send.

Enter your 11-digit NIN and send.

Wait for the message confirming your submission. If you get an error, just wait for some time and try again.

How to link your NIN to your Glo and 9mobile Phone numbers

For the other networks, you simply visit the nearest office of your service provider (Glo or 9mobile) to register/link your NIN.

Go with NIN and your SIM pack or call the customer care line of your service provider.

9mobile said it is making effort to develop a system that would make things simple for its customers. You can check your NIN status by dialling *346# from your 9mobile line.

Related