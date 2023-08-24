Lineups Barcelona Could Use To Win Their Next Match

Barcelona football club will be hoping to put up a good performance in their next game this weekend against Villarreal football club. But what are the ways the coach could setup the team in order to improve their performance in their next match? Here are 2 strong lineups Barcelona could use and win their next match.

First Lineup:

Coach Xavi Hernandez could use the 3:4:2:1 formation to setup the team for their next match on Sunday against Villarreal football club. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen could retain his place between the sticks after an impressive performance last weekend.

The coach could stick to the duo of Joules Kounde and Andreas Christensen in the center back position when they take on Villarreal football club. Eric Garcia could also play as one of the central defenders while Yamal could be the one to play in the right midfield position. Ansu Fati could start as the left midfielder for the team.

Frenkie De Jong could play as a central midfielder for the team and he could be paired with İlkay Gündoğan in the central midfield position.

Pablo Gavi could start in the attacking midfield position for Barcelona football club on Sunday when they take on Villarreal football club and he could be partnered by Pedri. Robert Lewandowski could be the one to play as the striker for the team.

Second Lineup;

The coach could stick to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as the goalkeeper of the team and he could use the 3:5:2 formation to setup the team.

Frenkie De Jong could start as one of the central defenders of the team alongside Andreas Christensen, Joules Kounde could also get to start in the centre back position while Lamine Yamal could be the one to start in the right midfield position for Barcelona football club.

Alejandro Balde could retain his place in the left midfield position while Gavi could play in the central midfield position alongside İlkay Gündoğan. Pedri could be deployed in the attacking midfield position if this formation is used by the coach.

Ferran Torres could get the chance to play as one of the strikers for the team if this particular formation is used by the coach and he could be paired with Robert Lewandowski.

