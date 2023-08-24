Neymar is the most expensive signing in Saudi Pro League this summer following his €80 million move to Al-Hilal. The 31 year old joined Al-Hilal for a huge fee after agreeing to part ways with PSG.

Neymar Junior has established himself as one of the best wingers in the world. However, PSG are unwilling to work with the Brazilian forward and both parties agreed to part ways before the summer transfer window closes. Neymar was linked with a move back to Barcelona but Xavi was not interested in working with the top forward.

Chelsea spent £115 million to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton. He’s the most expensive transfer so far this summer. Caicedo is also the most expensive British transfer of all time and Chelsea’s most expensive signing in history. He has already made his debut but failed to impress in the match.

Arsenal spent £105 million to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United. He has been in top form since joining Mikel Arteta’s side. Rice has also established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

Here Is The Lineup Of The Most Expensive Transfers So Far This Summer

Neymar, Kane and Kai Havertz are the forwards while Jude Bellingham, Rice and Moises Caicedo are the midfielders. Lucas Hernandez, Josko Gvardiol, Kim Min-Jae and Pedro Porro are the defenders, Andre Onana is the most expensive Goalkeeper so far this summer.

Malikings (

)