Ansu Fati is a Barcelona academy graduate and has managed to establish himself as one of the best wingers in the Laliga. However, he has been struggling to perform well under Xavi. Fati has dropped considerably in form and he’s yet to get back to his best performances. Xavi still has faith in the 20 year old forward and believes he can regain his form.

Lamine Yamal is one of the most promising youngsters in football. He can be considered as one of the best young wingers in the Laliga right now. The 16 year old has established himself as the perfect replacement for Ousmane Dembele. He’s also a Barcelona academy graduate.

Gavi is one of the best midfielders in the world right now. The 19 year old has been in top form since he made his debut for Barcelona’s first team. The Spain international is also among the most valuable players in the world with a market value of €90 million.

Here Is The Lineup Of Barcelona’s La Masia Academy Players That Were Born In Year 2000 And After

Ansu Fati, Ruiz and Lamine Yamal are the forwards while Xavi Simons, Gavi and Nico Gonzalez are the midfielders. Alejandro Balde, Gomez, Eric Garcia and Martinez are the defenders while Tenas is the Goalkeeper.

