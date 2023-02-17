Lil Kesh Reveals Why You Should Chop and Clean Mouth This Election

Lil Kesh is one artiste that is smarter than a lot of people think, after he shared a post that reads ” this election any politician that offers you money to vote for them, collect it and vote for who you truly want to vote for. Chop and clean mouth. ” He wrote in a tweet that is the perfect demonstration on how one can deal with politicians who offer money to get votes.

Looking at his advice, you can tell that the young man is making a lot of sense as no politician will trace you to the voting centers just to supervise you casting your vote, since this is so why not take the money offered by politicians and do what you deem fit to move the country forward, which is voting for the right person.

There is no denying that just a week to the election is a time that many politicians tend to spend their money for voters who will help them get into the various positions they might be vying for in the election, and what a way it will be to get back at them for their atrocities.

Images credit: Lil Kesh Twitter’s page.

