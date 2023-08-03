Life-threatening Complications Birth Control Pills Can Cause

I’m wondering whether you’re aware of the potentially fatal side effects that birth control tablets can have on women. If you’re the kind to pop a birth control pill every day, it’s important to realise that doing so for an extended period of time can lead to serious health problems, even death.

This article follows a Healthline report in discussing the potentially fatal side effects of long-term use of oral contraceptives. The advice given here should be taken carefully by women who regularly use birth control pills.

What are the potentially fatal side effects of using birth control pills frequently?

Since oestrogen is present in nearly all methods of contraception, it is no surprise that some women experience major complications as a result.

1. Hypertension: According to healthline Some women experience a dramatic increase in their blood pressure after taking birth control tablets, which can lead to permanent nerve and heart damage. It’s important to keep an eye on your health if you’re on hormonal birth control, whether the pill or something else.

The use of birth control pills has been linked to an increased risk of blood clots. This is an extremely rare but yet significant problem.

Third, heart attack; a woman’s risk of having a heart attack is increased if she has high blood pressure, which can be caused by taking birth control pills. Contraceptives are not something to be taken whenever you feel like it.

Fourthly, birth control pill use has been linked to an increased risk of developing liver cancer. This is not a regular occurrence, but rather one that occurs only under unusual conditions. In general, women taking birth control pills should do so with caution.

