Life can become miserable even if you share same religion or tribe with the president—Obinna Nwosu

Obinna Nwosu, the youngest House of Representatives candidate in Abia State during the 2023 elections, has made a tweet on his official Twitter handle pointing out that religion and tribal differences should not be brought into politics.

The statement released by Nwosu read, “Nigerians who do not have the connection to meet Mr. President within 48 hours must put religion and tribe aside when voting for a president. Life can become miserable even if you share the same religion or tribe as the president. This is a lesson the average Nigerian must learn”.

The screenshot below shows the politician’s tweet.

After the 2023 presidential election that was held in the month of February, there have been loads of talks on the subject of religion and tribalism and the role that they play in politics, especially when it comes to voting in new leaders.

