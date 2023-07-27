Liberia: President Weah promises violence-free, credible elections

President George Weah has promised to deliver violence-free, credible, transparent and inclusive elections as Liberia prepares for presidential and general polls in October.

Mr Weah stated this Wednesday in Monrovia during the commemoration of the 176th independence of the country.

“Today, we have a collective duty to uphold and defend our constitution, and I pledge to do that with all my ability. The theme of this year’s celebration is also a reminder to do our duty to country and to God,” the Liberian leader explained.

Mr Weah added, “And I reiterate my commitment to preserving the peace of the country, which has been sustained since the signing of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) on August 18, 2003, in Accra, Ghana.”

The president stressed that the presidential and general elections would be credible, reflect the voice of the people of Liberia, and would meet international and national standards.

He urged candidates in the elections to promote peace in their various counties, putting the people’s interest first before theirs, commending Liberians for their resilience and commitment to sustained peace.

“We have proven that what unites us is bigger than what divides us, and we are grateful to the people of Liberia for their tenacity and commitment to preserving the peace of the country since the end of the civil war,” noted Mr Weah. “We should know the value of peace now and must do all we can to sustain it.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana congratulated Liberia on the occasion of their independence and their adherence to the Accra commitment.

Mr Akufo-Addo said, “The successful implementation of the Accra agreement twenty years after has seen to peaceful transition of power and this must be maintained. As you go to the polls, look beyond where you come from, deepen cohesion for peace and prosperity. You are Liberians first and foremost.”

He added, “If there must be a fight, it must be a fight to work together for the advancement of the country, political and economic gain.”

