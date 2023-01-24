This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

LGA Chairman Beheaded After the Abductors Collected Six Million Naira

One of the biggest concerns that Nigerians are currently facing is insecurity. Even though the buhari-led administration has been working hard to restore normalcy to every part of the nation, some evildoers in Nigeria are still wreaking havoc in various areas of the nation.

Ritual killings, commercial crime, secessionist agitation, kidnappings, conflicts between herders and farmers, shootings by unknown gunmen, and banditry are all common in the South East. While some people are unfortunate enough to overcome these insecurities, some Nigerians were extremely fortunate to flee the hideouts of these criminals.

Christopher Ohizu, the kidnapped sole administrator of Imo State’s Ideato North Local Government Area, was murdered by his captors, who allegedly demanded a N6 million ransom from him. The LGA chairman, the kidnapped victim was reportedly killed on Sunday, according to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity. The source said, “After the abductors collected N6M, they beheaded the LGA chairman and cut his body into parts.”

The source further disclosed that the kidnapper shared a video of beheading the LGA chairman on WhatsApp using his own phone. He continued by saying that that’s how word spread that the man had been killed.

However, Henry Okoye, a spokesman for the Imo Police Command, verified the incident and said the suspects will soon be arrested and charged.

