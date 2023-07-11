Let’s Us Say They All Said Asiwaju Stole This Election, Who Won Between Atiku And Peter Obi- Fayose

Ayodele Fayose refrained from taking sides in the dispute over the presidential election. He emphasized that the PDP and other parties have the right to claim victory, but he deferred to the court’s jurisdiction and the legal process. Fayose maintained a neutral stance and expressed his willingness to await the court’s decision, expecting it to be reached in the next few months.

During an interview with Channels Television on the Politics Today program, former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose was asked about his opinion on the PDP’s claim of winning the presidential election. Fayose, who stated that he is still a member of the PDP, responded by asking a rhetorical question about the election outcome. He questioned who emerged as the winner between Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

“It is PDP’s right to claim they won election, and Obi. They have all submitted to jurisdiction of the court…I don’t want to hit the PDP, neither do I want to watch plate for APC or Asiwaju, the matter that is before the court. For me in the next 4 months or 6 months, we will hear the outcome”

“However, he said

” But one thing I want to ask, let us keep Asiwaju out for a moment, who won between Atiku and Obi. Let us say they all said, Asiwaju stole this election, between Atiku and Obi, who won this election. We are not small boys. If Atiku and Obi cannot say who won, then we are practically wasting our time.”

Fayose clarified that he would not preempt the decision of the court regarding the election dispute. He acknowledged that it is the right of every party to assert their victory, including the PDP and Peter Obi. He emphasized that all parties involved have submitted to the jurisdiction of the court, implying that the legal process should determine the outcome.

The former governor expressed his neutrality in the matter, stating that he neither wants to criticize the PDP nor advocate for the APC or Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. He reiterated that the case is currently being deliberated in court and that he will await the court’s ruling. Fayose anticipated that the outcome of the case would be known within the next four to six months.

Watch the video (start from 33 mins)

https://fb.watch/lGT9j7z0iz/?mibextid=Nif5oz

