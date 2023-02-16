NEWS

Let’s Try Tinubu/Shettima Ticket, If It Doesn’t Work, We’ll Vote Them Out 4 Years Time -Remi Tinubu

Following the upcoming 2023 Presidential elections, Remi Tinubu, Lagos Senator and wife to the former Governor of Lagos State and presidential candidate of All Progresssive Congress (APC) party Bola Ahmed Tinubu has come out to advise Nigerians to try out Tinubu and Kashim Shettima partnership and further stating that if it does not work, they will be voted out in the 2027 presidential election.

Remi Tinubu, who spoke in a town hall with the disabled community in Abuja on Thursday said that there will be a turnaround for Nigeria if her husband was elected.

Speaking further, she noted that if Tinubu and Shettima fails to perform, Nigerians are free choose another government by voting them out by 2027 general elections.

In her words, she said this:

I always tell people that they should try the Tinubu/Shettima ticket and if it does not work, it is democracy, you have the opportunity in four years to vote them out. But I believe that if you try it, you will not regret it.”

Credit Source: Sahara Reporters

