NEWS

Let’s Repent From Sin – Nigerian Monarch, Shehu Of Borno Leads Followers To Pray For Rain

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 362 1 minute read

During the special prayers (Salatul Istisqa) at Ramat square, the faithful sought intervention from Allah for favour. In his short remarks, the Shehu of Borno called on the participants to repent of their sins.

The Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbai, on Monday led thousands of Muslim faithful to pray for rain as Maiduguri witnessed a dry spell for weeks.

During the special prayers (Salatul Istisqa) at Ramat square, the faithful sought intervention from Allah for favour. In his short remarks, the Shehu of Borno called on the participants to repent of their sins.

“We should continue to repent, ask forgiveness, distribute arms and pray for abundant rainfall,” he said.

According to Daily Trust, Aliyu Babagana, a farmer in Maiduguri, explained that the prolonged dry spell had affected early planting.

Another farmer, Abubakar Bakura, also said his crops had dried up because of lack of rain.

“Many of us that have planted early are going through a tough time now, that is why everyone answered the call when Shehu called for the prayer,” he said.

 

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 362 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Alhaji Needs To Repay My Bride Price- Lateef Adedimeji’s Wife Mo Bimpe Says As She Drops Photos

42 seconds ago

“We Faked Our Kidnap And Demanded For N100,000 From Our Parents” – 13 And 15-Year Old Suspects Confesses

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: PEPC: Tinubu, APC Intimidating Judiciary — PDP, Oyo To Enrol 1.5m Out-of-school Children

20 mins ago

CBN to hold MPC meeting without Emefiele for first time in 9 years

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button