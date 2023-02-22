“Let’s Not Make A Mistake, The other Candidate From The Labour Party Is My Friend” -Governor Obaseki

Peter Obi was not ready to lead the country because he lacked experience, according to Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, who said this to supporters during a rally.

Image Source: Al Jazeera.

During the rally, the governor said: “Let’s not make a mistake. The other candidate from the Labour Party is my friend; I even spoke with him the day before yesterday; he is a good man. But it is not yet his time; I told him that it is not his time. He doesn’t have the experience that we need at this time. State and federal governments are different; the experience you need to govern a state is different from the experience you need to govern Nigeria. He is a good man, but it’s not yet his time. Let’s not make the mistake of voting them now”.

Watch video here.

Content created and supplied by: HealthyMe360 (via 50minds

News )

