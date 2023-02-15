“Let’s Meet At The Polling Units” – Peter Obi’s Running Mate Datti Baba-Ahmed Tells Northern Assembly

With less than ten days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the running mate of Mr Peter Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed has told Northern Assembly that they should at the polling units.

It would be recalled that Mr Peter Obi is among the front-runners in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election. Other strong candidates include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress.

Speaking at the occasion which was organized by the Northern Assembly, Datti Baba-Ahmed said the forthcoming general election will no longer be business as usual.

He said Nigerians have taken it upon themselves to elect accountable leaders.

Datti concluded his speech by telling the assembly that they will meet at the polling units.

Hear him “Nigerians have resolved to go for character they can trust. We have gone pass the Era where people are not held accountable for their actions. I appreciate your for your time. Let’s meet at the polling units.”

Content created and supplied by: Enecheojo (via 50minds

News )

