“Let’s Meet At The Polling Units” – Peter Obi’s Running Mate Datti Baba-Ahmed Tells Northern Assembly

Running mate of Mr. Peter Obi, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has urged Northern Assembly members to cast their votes in the upcoming presidential election in Nigeria. Voters in the country will choose who will lead the country after the term of President Muhammadu Buhari ends on May 29.

Recall that Mr. Peter Obi is a major contender for the presidency in 2023. Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People, and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress are all formidable candidates as well.

Datti Baba-Ahmed, who spoke at the event, promised a change in tone for the upcoming general election.

He stated the Nigerian people have taken it upon themselves to elect leaders who are responsible for their actions.

Datti told the crowd that they will all reconvene at their respective polling places.

Pay attention to what he has to say “The people of Nigeria have decided to vote for candidates based on their character. We no longer live in a time where individuals’ activities are not scrutinized. For your consideration, thank you very much. Come, meet me at the polling places.”

