Let’s Be Patient With The President, He Will Make Our Lives Better With Subsidy Money” Kehinde Adams

Yoruba movie actor, Kehinde Adams, has used his Instagram post to appeal to Nigerians to remain calm and patient with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, saying that he will make good use of fuel subsidy money. He took to his Instagram page to share the post, where he urged people to be patient with the president, saying that he would make our lives better with subsidy money.

He made it known that now that the federal government has been able to save over one trillion naira from fuel subsidies in just two months, he said that if they could continue to save that huge amount of money in two years, we should be able to build our own refinery.

In the statement he made in the video, he said, “Let’s be patient with the president, he will make our lives better with subsidy money. They have saved over 1 trillion from fuel subsidies in two months, if they could continue saving for two years, we will have our own refinery.”

The actor has established himself as a well-known figure among his fans on social media, thanks to his talent, which has helped him achieve more fame.

