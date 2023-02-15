“Let’s avoid protest and focus on the election” – Shehu Sani’s statement sparks reactions online.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Shehu Sani, a former Nigerian senator, has taken to his Twitter page to address the current state of the country and offer his advice to the public. He urged Nigerians to avoid any form of protest in the name of cash or fuel scarcity, as the country is already in a delicate state. Sani emphasized that any spark could lead to a conflagration, which would only worsen the situation.

The former senator also called on the people in the southeast to defy any call for a sit-at-home order. He noted that anti-democratic elements are trying to take advantage of the situation to cause chaos and further destabilize the country. According to Sani, the people of the southeast should not be swayed by such calls and should instead focus on other issues that will benefit them and the country at large.

Sani further emphasized the need to resist anti-democratic elements who are trying to cause unrest in the country. He called on Nigerians to come together and focus on the forthcoming elections, which will offer an opportunity to elect leaders who will steer the country in the right direction. Sani believes that the elections are the best opportunity for Nigerians to make their voices heard and effect real change in the country.

The former senator’s statement comes at a time when Nigeria is facing a number of challenges, including insecurity and economic hardship. His advice is crucial, as the country is already at a tipping point, and any misstep could lead to a full-blown crisis.

