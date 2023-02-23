Let’s all vote for people who have a history of representing Nigerians’ interests- Oluchi Oparah

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Mrs. Oluchi Oparah, national treasurer of the Labour Party (LP), has urged voters seeking a better and greater Nigeria to support Mr. Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, on Saturday. She described Mr. Obi as the right candidate with solid credentials who is qualified to be the next leader of the nation.

In an interview with The Guardian, Ophara stated that Obi has a history of solid leadership and should be elected because of this.

The party’s leader assured Nigerians that the organization was ready for the elections and that the party had received a resounding amount of support from Nigerians.

According to Ophara, the LP’s candidate, Obi, and his running mate, Senator Ahmed Baba Datti, canvassed 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in an effort to persuade voters to elect them.

Let’s all vote for people who have a history of representing Nigerians’ interests, she urged. Good people who can stand out with spotless records anywhere in the world and who will help us become a giant of Africa once more. Let’s elect leaders who can save Nigeria from being a failed state. Before casting our votes, let’s take a look at each candidate’s background.

“Anyone who believes otherwise may be acting with malice. The citizens have only experienced untold hardship under the APC-led administration. How is it possible that an oil-producing nation, a supposed giant of Africa be paying for fuel through their noses while the current administration does nothing?

“The increase in the price of fuel at the pump is absurd and shouldn’t be, general election or not. People used to play pay-as-you-go politics before, but not any longer. Youth and the general public are awake! The electorate in Nigeria will only vote and support themselves as a result of the widespread frustration there.

