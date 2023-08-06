Let Wike Try What He Did In PDP In APC Let’s See What Would Happen, He Knows Man Pass Man -Momodu

In the live chat with Seun Okin of Channels TV in a live podcast on Twitter, Dele Momodu spoke on the recent situation in the PDP as regards former Gov Nyesom Wike and why he is yet to be expelled from the party. He noted that the PDP is careful so as not to cause more damage and destruction until after the court case. He said;

“let Wike try what he did in PDP and try in APC let’s see what would happen. That is why he is gentle. He is very meek these days because he knows that man pass man. So the best thing PDP is doing is what they are doing right now. They have to be careful not to cause more damage, more destruction until after the court case. So after the court case everybody would decide where they want to go, so we are watching”.

You can listen to the podcast by clicking on the link below;https://twitter.com/gi21160024gift/status/1687953834507743232?s=46

