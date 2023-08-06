“Let Wike Try What He Did In PDP In APC, Let’s See What Will Happen, He Knows Man Pass Man” -Dele Momodu

During a live podcast on Twitter with Seun Okin of Channels TV, Dele Momodu discussed the ongoing situation in the PDP concerning former Governor Nyesom Wike and the reasons behind his continued presence in the party. Momodu highlighted that the PDP is exercising caution to avoid exacerbating the situation, especially given the pending court case.

He stated: “Wike’s actions in both the PDP and APC would be a revealing test. His current demeanor is notably mild, as he recognizes that situations vary. The PDP’s current approach is pragmatic, refraining from causing additional harm or disruption until the court case concludes. After the legal proceedings, individuals can make their choices freely. We’re observing the unfolding developments.”

In my opinion, I believe the whole Nyesom Wike saga of being in PDP and appointed as a minister in an APC led government us all for this country to get better even though it seems like a compensation for work done.

What do you think about this update?

HERE IS A LINK TO THE SOURCE OF THIS UPDATE

Savigny (

)