Let us say they all said Asiwaju stole this election, who won between Atiku and Peter Obi- Fayose

Former Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose, said let us say they all said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu stole the last presidential election, he asked who won between Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, and Peter Obi of the Labour Party

Ayo Fayose asked the rhetorical question, in an interview with Channels Television, during the Politics Today program, when Seun Okinbaloye asked him whether he agree with the position of the PDP that they won the presidential election, since he claim he is still in PDP.

Ayo Fayose responded that, he wouldn’t preempt the court, and that it is everybody’s right to say that they won election, and it is also Asiwaju’s right to say he won the election.

“It is PDP’s right to claim they won election, and Obi. They have all submitted to jurisdiction of the court…I don’t want to hit the PDP, neither do I want to watch plate for APC or Asiwaju, the matter that is before the court. For me in the next 4 months or 6 months, we will hear the outcome”

“However, he said

” But one thing I want to ask, let us keep Asiwaju out for a moment, who won between Atiku and Obi. Let us say they all said, Asiwaju stole this election, between Atiku and Obi, who won this election. We are not small boys. If Atiku and Obi cannot say who won, then we are practically wasting our time.”

Watch the video (start from 33 mins)

