Let Us Eschew Hatred And Violence And Display True Sportsmanship -Jonathan Tells Politicians

The former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan has urged Nigerian’s politicians not to hate one another and also to display true sportsmanship during and after the February 25th election

Goodluck Jonathan also disclosed that this is a time to work towards unity. He stated that power is selflessly in the interest of the people and seeking it at all costs negates this ideal and projects politicians in a bad light

Goodluck Jonathan made this disclosure on February 22, 2023

“Let us approach this election with devotion, dedication, and selflessness, by ensuring that we don’t jeopardize our country’s peace and unity as we exercise our franchise and pursue our political dreams and aspirations

“In recent times, West Africa and a few other nations in our continent have witnessed a crisis of democracy that has led to unconstitutional change of governments, which has derailed their democratic quest for peace and development

“To politicians, this is a time to be circumspect in our actions and work towards consolidating our democracy

“Power is sought and held in trust to be selflessly exercised in the interest of the people and seeking it at all costs negates this ideal and projects politicians in a bad light

“Let us eschew hatred and violence and display true sportsmanship, during and after the poll

“We must not allow our elections to be a source of violence and anarchy. We must desist from the temptation of yielding to those desirous of making our communities and states, theatres of conflicts for their selfish ends

“Let us realize that the primary purpose of democracy is to uphold the freedom and dignity of citizens and deploy the instruments of governance toward advancing and improving the well-being of our people

“We should strive to consolidate the gains we have recorded in our democracy in the last two decades by ensuring that the elections are peaceful, just, and fair

“I urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies, and other critical stakeholders in our democracy to be professional, civil, and non-partisan as they carry out their duties during this election. This way, we can deepen citizens’ faith in our democratic process and minimize the likelihood of electoral violence

“To politicians, this is a time to be circumspect in our actions and work towards consolidating our democracy. Power is sought and held in trust to be selflessly exercised in the interest of the people and seeking it at all costs negates this ideal and projects politicians in a bad light To our youth, the future belongs to you; do not allow yourselves to be used as agents of destruction and violence. Nigeria is yours to build. ﻿This election provides you with the opportunity to be key partners in the nation-building process by electing leaders of your choice; those you can hold to account, those you trust to defend your future and guarantee unity, peace, and prosperity in our great country.

