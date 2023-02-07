Let Them Derive Joy And From Their Evil Deeds; We Are Stronger And Better Than Them—Tinubu

Tinubu said the COVID-19 pandemic has ravaged countries across the globe and several other challenges are the cause of Nigeria’s economic difficulties, adding that his administration has achieved some modest achievements.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Tinubu said the APC campaign council and APC governors of the Progressive Governors Forum had considered postponing the rally in honor of 41 Katsina residents who were killed by terrorists. last weekend, but they decided to move forward with a firm resolve to defeat the rebels.

The former governor of Lagos State insists the terrorists will be dealt with. He called the terrorists evil and reiterated that they would be defeated.

He said, “Let them derive joy and satisfaction from their evil deeds; we are stronger and better than them.” Only Allah can heal our pain; children, widows, and mourners will be taken care of. “The men in uniform who paid the highest price will not be forgotten either.”

Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari announced that Tinubu has donated N100 million to the families of victims killed by terrorists in Bakori.

Source; Politicsnigeria

Kindly share your thoughts and opinions concerning this article

Content created and supplied by: Micheal10 (via 50minds

News )

#Derive #Joy #Evil #Deeds #Stronger #ThemTinubuLet Them Derive Joy And From Their Evil Deeds; We Are Stronger And Better Than Them—Tinubu Publish on 2023-02-07 16:36:31