Let Them Conduct A Fresh Election If The Process Of Challenging The Results Is Too Long – Falana

According to Vanguard, Femi Falana (SAN), a respected lawyer, has questioned how long it takes to process petitions challenging the results of Nigeria’s presidential election.

However, in his statement, he said if challenging the reports will be a problem, I think Nigeria should conduct a fresh election.

This was the subject of Femi Falana’s keynote speech yesterday in Benin City, Edo State, for the Law Week Program 2023 of the Nigerian Bar Association, Benin Branch.

To refresh your memory, the Presidential Electoral Court in Abuja is now hearing challenges to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s victory from Labor Party’s Peter Obi and People’s Democratic Party’s Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

A few weeks ago, the Presidential Electoral Court began hearing cases submitted by the parties.

A response from Femi Falana read: The petitions filed against the presidential election results announced by the electoral administration bodies in Angola and Kenya were decided within 14 days by the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court respectively.

But in the case of Nigeria, the human rights lawyer said, The results of the presidential and general elections will be confirmed after eight months, and the results of the gubernatorial elections will be confirmed after ten months.

Many Nigerians have expressed their displeasure to The Vanguard newspaper over a remark by Femi Falana, a senior lawyer in Nigeria.

Source: Vanguard

