‘Let the will of the people decide who leads us, if democracy is all about choices.” -Okutepa

Mr. Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, a lawyer for the Labour Party and Mr. Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, has noted that if democracy is all about choices, Nigerians should be able to choose the people who will lead them in Nigeria. He makes it clear that forcing Nigerians to toy a particular direction and vote failed political parties is definitely not democracy in any way.

Speaking further, Mr. Okutepa declared that the Nigerian style of democracy is insane, stating that he does laugh at those who embrace evil in the name of partisan interest when they see their tomorrows being wrecked.

He also used Niger as an example, pointing out that poor governance will undoubtedly have an impact on everyone.

Some parts of his tweet read: “If democracy is all about choices then let the will of the people determine who lead us in Nigeria. Democracy cannot be achieved by forcing people to vote for political parties that have failed. Nigerian democracy is, to put it mildly, insane.

Jibrin Okutepa has consistently criticized Nigeria’s poor leadership. In addition to his legal peers, he had previously criticized the majority of government institutions. We must quit playing politics with our future, as Mr. Okutepa just remarked, if we truly want to see Nigeria grow.

