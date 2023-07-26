Let The DSS Stay In Its Lane; The Issue of Guns Without License Is A Police Responsibility—Joe Keshi

During an interview with Arise , Joe Keshi, a former Nigerian Diplomat, urged the DSS to stay in its lane and focus on national security, pointing out that the issue of guns without license is the responsibility of the police and not the DSS. He added that the security agencies have left their responsibilities to focus on other irrelevant issues, like guiding men of notable personalities.

He further stated that if Emefiele had made any mistake while in service, he should have been issued a query by former President Muhammadu Buhari, not by this administration.

According to him, “It has become a pattern in this country for the security agencies, including the police and the military, to leave their normal functions and crowd their bosses and everybody. Take a look at an entourage of even a governor, a president, the president of the senate, the speaker, and the rest; when they’re walking, you see soldiers and policemen crowding these fellows in a country that is so peaceful like Nigeria to display this sort of force. For what? Because they want to just serve this to their bosses. This is a serious country, for God’s sake, and so they should stop displaying this show of shame. As I said, for goodness sake, let the DSS stay in its lane and focus on national security. The issue of guns without permission is a police responsibility. If Emefiele made mistakes when he was there, he should be issued a query by his boss, not by the DSS.”

Video Credit: Arise (17:22)

