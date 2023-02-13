Let One Million Say Obi Is Going To Win. Polls Will Not Help Him – Dele Momodu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than two weeks left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dele Momodu has dismissed the opinion polls that projected the presidential candidate of the Labour party to win the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

It would be recalled that the former Anambra state is among the front-runners in the February 25th presidential election. Other front-runners include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic, Asiwaju Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress, and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party.

It would also be recalled that several independent bodies predicted that Mr Peter Obi will win the election from the different polls they conducted.

Speaking to Arise is an exclusive interview, Dele Momodu say the polls will not help Peter Obi to win.

According to him even if one million people predict Obi to win, it would not happen.

Hear him “We shall see in the next one week what will happen. The polls will not help Obi. If they like, let one million say Obi is going to win.”



