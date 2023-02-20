Let Nobody Pay You To Allow Any Rigging Happen Under Your Watch—Paul Enenche

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dr Paul Enenche, the founder and presiding Pastor of the Abuja-based Dunamis International Gospel Centre has taken to his official Facebook page to share the video of a message he delivered encouraging believers on the importance of going out all the way to vote for their preferred candidates during the polls that is due later this weekend.

According to the cleric, from 0:06 of the video, he has stressed in his words that, as an election observer, whenever you ate on duty, come this weekend, of the election, do not be intimidated by anybody—also, do not let anybody pay you to allow any rigging happen under tour watch. Stand your ground and be determined. Do not be bought over with and by anything.

The cleric has also advised people that, as they go out to vote or as an election agent, they must be ready to cooperate with the security personnel on the ground—do not in any way be intimidated or bought over by anyone. Do not favour any party, and support any illegal activity that is against God, and the future of the nation.

