‘Let no artificial or illegal deadline frighten you’ – El Rufai Counters Buhari over Naira

Few moments ago, Kaduna State Governor, El Rufai publicly came out to counter the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari over the usage of Naira.

In a video shared online today being Friday the 17th day of February, 2023 Governor El Rufai could be clearly heard telling the residence of Kaduna State not to let any artificial or illegal deadline threaten them.

He stated that the residence of Kaduna State can continue to use their old notes as ordered by the supreme court of Nigeria.

“In his Words”

“On behalf of the Kaduna State Government, I wish to assure you that non of you will lose the money you have in all notes, let no artificial or illegal deadline frighten you, weather you live in town, villages or in isolated rural communities, don’t feel stampeded to deposit your old notes into the banks, hold on to them and continue to use them as legal tender as ordered by the supreme court of Nigeria, no deadline can render them worthless, the law is on you side”, El Rufai wrote and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

