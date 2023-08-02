Let Nigerians Breathe”, Says NLC, TUC As Protest Kicks Off In Various States Over Fuel Subsidy

The Organized Labour movement in Nigeria has initiated a widespread protest against what they believe are “anti-people” policies implemented by President Bola Tinubu’s administration. The protests have taken place at various locations, including the iconic Unity Fountain in Abuja, and in states like Lagos, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Rivers, Zamfara, Cross River, Ebonyi, Enugu, Kwara, Ogun, Imo, Ondo, and Edo.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) are at the forefront of the protests, with members from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) uniting with various affiliated unions such as NUPENG, NUEE, NURTW, and ASUU.

NLC President Joe Ajaero stated that the protest would continue until the government addresses their demands adequately. The labor leaders are demanding an immediate reversal of the recent petrol price hike and public school fee increments, along with the release of eight months’ withheld salaries for university lecturers and workers. They are also calling for an increase in the minimum wage from N30,000 to N200,000.

The genesis of this demonstration was President Tinubu’s decision to remove petrol subsidies during his inauguration speech on May 29, 2023. This led to a surge in petrol prices from N184 to over N620 per litre, causing food prices to rise sharply and general inflation rates to increase significantly. Despite negotiations between the Presidency and the unions, no substantial results were achieved.

In an effort to appease the unions, President Tinubu made last-minute promises during a national broadcast. He pledged to review workers’ salaries and the minimum wage and allocated N75 billion in palliatives for the manufacturing sector. He also promised N125 billion to boost the crucial manufacturing sector and announced plans to invest N100 billion in acquiring 3000 units of 20-seater CNG-fuelled buses by March 2024

