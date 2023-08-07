“Let Me Put It On Record That I Am Not Aware Of Any Plot To Impeach Shaibu” – Obaseki Reveals

According to a report by the Guardian paper, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has come out to say that he is not aware of any plan to impeach his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

Obaseki said this while briefing journalists in Benin City during a visit by the Edo North leaders and he also stated that the court action took him by suprise and he is disappointed by that.

In his own words as reported by the Guardian paper…

“Let me put it on record that I am not aware of any plot or any scheme to impeach the Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu. I have also checked and there was no such plan.”

“So, the Court action taken, for me, is a thing of shock and disappointment. I am trying to reflect on the move made by somebody that I have given a broad latitude to do his work as deputy governor. So, for him to take this kind of action is shocking.”

Source: Guardian paper.

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

Photo Credit: Google.

AnnSports (

)