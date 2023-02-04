Let me make this clear, Emefiele has no intention of releasing new naira notes until March- FFK

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

For some days now ,some influential politicians in the country have been accusing the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele of sabotaging the country’s economy by bringing the policy of Naira Swap during election period, as they claimed that it is best the deadline to the Naira Swap is postponed till May or June ending in order to end the current hardship in the country and in order not to sabotage the economy.

However, while Chief Femi Fani Kayode, who was former Nigeria’s Minister of Ation during the administration of former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, was reacting to this development on his official Twitter handle last night , he claimed that the CBN governor, does not have the intention of releasing new Naira notes untill March, which will be after the general elections.

He said, “Let me make this clear. Emefiele has NO intention of releasing new naira notes until March. He wants people to suffer, he wants chaos & he wants to scuttle the election. He is a dangerous pawn in the hands of sinister anti-democratic forces. Remove, arrest and detain him NOW!”

