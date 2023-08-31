Let Any PDP Gov Come Up To Say He Never Wrote To Tinubu To Nominate Ministers – Wike

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed that he was not the only member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that was invited to join the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu; as he challenged any Governor on the platform of the main opposition party to debunk the claim that he did not write to the former Lagos governor to nominate candidates for ministerial slots.

Nyesom Wike had said, “Let even one Governor come up to say i am telling lies, ‘I never wrote’, i would photocopy and show the world.”

Forward video to 40:18 – https://www.youtube.com/live/rC4K_00DfKw?si=kXdntRzeJjt_1DDp

Wike, who spoke during an interview with Channels Television, said partisan politics has nothing to do with governance. According to him, the President found him worthy to contribute to the ‘renewed hope’ that he promised Nigerians, which was why he was appointed as a Minister. He insisted that no one could expel him from the PDP, and dared the leadership of the party to take any step to oust him.

Wike insisted that if anyone should be aggrieved in the PDP, it should be him and others, because the purported leadership of the party failed to obey the constitutiono ofthe party which allowed for rotation of power.

