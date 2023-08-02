NEWS

Lesley Ugochukwu trains for the first time as a Chelsea player ahead Borussia Dortmund game

Chelsea football club newest addition to the squad Lesley Ugochukwu linked up with the club at there preseason preparations base in the united state of America and earlier today he took part in his first training sessions at the club.

The powerfully built 19 years old exciting midfielder who can play across the three positions in midfield, will be looking to impress manager Mauricio Pochettino and his management team ahead of the 2023-2024 football season.

Lesley Ugochukwu was officially unveiled as Chelsea player yesterday Twitter photos

The youngster could be available for tonight’s game against Borussia Dortmund, a game that will likely be Chelsea’s last game of the preseason preparations before they clash with Liverpool at Stamford bridge in their opening game of the English premier league season.

Lesley Ugochukwu in his first session as a Chelsea player Twitter photos.

Chelsea are currently in need of a number six going into next season and he could be the player to fill that position alongside Enzo Fernandez.

Lesley Ugochukwu and Christopher Nkunku in today’s training sessions Twitter photos

