“Leave The Rest For Me After Voting On The Day Of Election” – Tinubu Tells Lagosians

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Few hours ago, the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC); Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was spotted in a new video shared by Engineer Joe Igbokwe addressing Lagosians about the forthcoming presidential election during an interactive session organized by some Yoruba Leaders of Thought in Lagos state.

The former national Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress said, “leave the rest for me after voting on the day of the presidential election.”

The interactive session was however confirmed on the verified social media platform (Facebook page) of Speaker of the House of Representatives; Honorable Femi Gbajabiamila. It had in presence several ‘big names’ of the ruling party.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu spoke further at the function about his vision and plans for the country if he eventually emerge as the winner in the fast approaching presidential election.

Share your thoughts about the statements made by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu & watch the full video HERE.

Musingreports (

)