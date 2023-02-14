Leave Russia Immediately – US Tells Its Citizens Residing In Russia

The United States, US, authorities have admonished its citizens still residing in Russia to leave the country immediately, due to the increased risks of them being wrongfully detained by the Russian government and its security agencies (Vanguard).

The admonition, which also asked those planning to travel to the eastern European country to postpone their plans, reads; “US citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately. Exercise increased caution due to the risk of wrongful detentions.”

The US authorities, which also noted that this increased risks of wrongful detention was connected to the Russia invasion of Ukraine, appeared to allude to the fact that the Russian authorities might target the US citizens, through harassment and arrests, due to the role the US was playing in the Ukraine’s resistance to the invasion.

