“Leave Fani-Kayode to Face DSS Grilling” –APC Warns Police Over Fresh invitation for Questioning

The presidential campaign council of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has protested against the fresh invitation extended by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to Chief Femi Fani-Kayode over the claims he made that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some high-profile military men were cooking up a coup.

Recall that the former aviation minister publicly declared that he was invited by the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday, February 13, 2023, for a six-hour interrogation session as he was granted bail on the grounds that he would return on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, for another grilling session.

In the light of this development, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, the Director, media and publicity, for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, issued an official statement on Wednesday, expressing his surprise at another invitation sent to FFK by the AIG Federal Investigation Bureau for fresh questioning amidst the ongoing grilling with the secret police.

Bayo Onanuga’s statement partly reads, “Despite the well-publicized invitation of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode by the DSS and the report that the secret police asked him to return for further investigation today, we were surprised that the police have also jumped into the same matter.”

He further suggested that the police exercise patience until the DSS completed their interrogation instead of jumping into the matter to avoid biassed judgement.

Mr. Bayo wrote, “While we are not questioning the authority of the police to invite our official, we want the police to be mindful that the truth they seek to find is already being pursued by the DSS.” They should allow the DSS to complete its investigation.

