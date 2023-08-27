NEWS

Learn To Destroy Every Root Of Bitterness And Offence Before It destroy You- Faith Oyedepo

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read

Faith Abiola Oyedepo is the anointed Wife of Dr. David Oyedepo, founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, a.k.a Winners chapel, Faith Oyedepo is a pastor, teacher and a role model to millions of Christian women worldwide, in her recent post on Facebook shared a message to the public.

The woman of God went on further to say that take heed to God’s Word and learn to destroy every root of bitterness and offence before it gets a chance to destroy you

While speaking, the cleric she reported state that ‘Take heed to God’s Word and learn to destroy every root of bitterness and offence before it gets a chance to destroy you.

Her previous post on facebook stated that ‘Successful and solid families don’t just come into existence. For a family to be properly built up, it must be established on a proper marriage foundation. The proper foundation involves first bonding between two people – a man and a woman, after which children are born.

Presido11 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Today’s Headlines: Subsidy removal hardship will be over soon – Ex-Senate President, Lawan, Sam Nkire; Sam Nkire sues for unity in Abia APC

2 mins ago

They Want To Gang Up Against You Because They All Know You Be Superwoman – Chizzy To Doyin

4 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Youth leader faults Fubara’s absence from PDP event; Man arrested with fresh human corpse in Ogun

16 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Restore Power To Niger Republic – Fani Kayode Appeals To Tinubu, Donald Duke Loses Mum

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button