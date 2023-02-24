NEWS

Leaked Audio: Reactions As Apostle Suleman Defends Atiku, Says Audio Is Fake

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to information gathered from The Punch, it will interest you to note that leaked audio has gone viral on social media alleging that Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State are planning on how to rig the presidential election tomorrow. The leaked audio has continued to generate lots of reactions and counter-reactions on social media.

According to information gathered from Apostle Johnson Suleman’s Twitter page, it will interest you to note that the clergyman has defended Atiku Abubakar, stressing that the audio is fake. He took to his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Lol just heard a ‘leaked audio’..listened to it over 4 times and can’t make anything straight out of it. Why were they calling each other’s names? Why wasn’t it not a flowing conversation? Deep fake Ai voice-over. Please, let’s go and vote tomorrow. This is a distraction.”

Below are some reactions from Twitter users.

Feel free to share your thoughts on this.

Kingscommunications (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 318 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Nigerians ”React”, To Throwback Photo Of Bola Tinubu And Sani Abacha That Resurfaced Online

6 mins ago

2023: Atiku being my candidate But I think Peter Obi’s popularity worries some people – Opunabo

34 mins ago

Reactions Trail SP Hundeyin’s Tweet As He Shares Video Of Aerial Patrol Ahead Of Elections In Lagos

53 mins ago

Nobody Is Allowed To Protest Inability To Collect PVC At Polling Units On Election Day – Idowu

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button